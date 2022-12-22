Ellington Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,024 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,441% compared to the average volume of 326 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 6,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,754. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.