eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. eMagin shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 116,779 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,058,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,523 shares of company stock worth $114,187. 5.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 536.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

