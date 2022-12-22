eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. eMagin shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 116,779 shares traded.
eMagin Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at eMagin
In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,058,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,523 shares of company stock worth $114,187. 5.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin
About eMagin
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
