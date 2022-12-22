Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 40,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.42.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

