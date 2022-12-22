Enegra (EGX) Price Hits $172.92 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $172.92 or 0.01028286 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $14.69 billion and $1.94 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.43 or 0.05289144 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00499458 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.43 or 0.29593117 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 173.17812583 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,946,173.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

