Energi (NRG) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Energi has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $199,175.21 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022160 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,534,294 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

