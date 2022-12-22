Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 48,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 75,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Entera Bio Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
