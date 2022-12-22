Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 48,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 75,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 1,796.49%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.