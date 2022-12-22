Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

EVA traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.12. 396,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. Enviva has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $91.06.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,488,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,949,894.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 551,563 shares of company stock worth $28,884,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

