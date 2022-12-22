EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $948.76 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, EOS has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $948.76 million and $77.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007514 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026241 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005114 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,077,692,193 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
