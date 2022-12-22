Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124.13 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.42 or 0.00097590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $124.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000455 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00394085 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022227 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00873475 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002050 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00600518 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00266198 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00241726 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,505,356 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
