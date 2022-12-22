Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 3.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,574. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

