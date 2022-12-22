Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EUXTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Euronext from €94.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Euronext from €103.70 ($110.32) to €91.50 ($97.34) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Euronext in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. Euronext has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.