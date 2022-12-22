EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Up 4.5%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 14,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 270,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,024 shares of company stock valued at $597,216. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 264.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 348,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 290,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

