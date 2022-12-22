EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Review

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 1.14 -$19.43 million ($0.80) -18.63 Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.50 $76.03 billion $5.04 17.79

Profitability

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EverQuote and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.84% -24.34% -15.28% Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alphabet 0 4 30 1 2.91

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $133.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than EverQuote.

Risk and Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats EverQuote on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.