Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 158002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

