Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 136,669 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Far Peak Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.