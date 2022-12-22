Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 136,669 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.
Far Peak Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About Far Peak Acquisition
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
