Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAOGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $383.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMAO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

