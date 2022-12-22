Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

