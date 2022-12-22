Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $31,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.84) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $180.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average of $177.13. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

