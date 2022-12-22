Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $60,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

