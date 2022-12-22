Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 491 Shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF comprises 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned about 3.83% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

XTL stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.