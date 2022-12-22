FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. The stock traded as high as $173.11 and last traded at $172.70. Approximately 71,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,211,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.99.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

