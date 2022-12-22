FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 1.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. The stock traded as high as $173.11 and last traded at $172.70. Approximately 71,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,211,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.99.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.