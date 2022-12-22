Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.12

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.12 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 86 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,435 shares traded.

Feedback Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.35.

Insider Transactions at Feedback

In related news, insider Philipp Prince bought 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,077.90 ($4,953.72).

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

