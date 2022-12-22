Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.67 million and $1.47 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014492 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00224389 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99992698 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,971,692.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

