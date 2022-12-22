Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Best Buy worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Best Buy Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,311. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

