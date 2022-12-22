Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 171 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Shares of BLK traded down $18.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $693.96. 7,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

