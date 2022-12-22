Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.87.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.32. 61,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

