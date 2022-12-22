Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,466. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.