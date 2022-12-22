Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,056 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,695. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

