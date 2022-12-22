Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,081 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $366.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.