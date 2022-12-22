Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.60.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

