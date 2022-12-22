First Command Bank Has $63.96 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 9.3% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Command Bank owned about 0.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $63,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

