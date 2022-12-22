First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

