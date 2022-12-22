First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.81.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
