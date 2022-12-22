First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 3.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 131,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.