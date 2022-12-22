First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up about 6.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 29,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

