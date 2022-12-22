First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Shares Gap Down to $92.76

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.76, but opened at $89.61. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 37,753.4% in the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 217.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 56.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

