Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance
FLEW opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Fleetwood Bank has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fleetwood Bank (FLEW)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.