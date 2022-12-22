FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 1,120,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 625,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDTT. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 616.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

