Floki Inu (FLOKI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.44 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $81.44 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

