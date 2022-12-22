Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 171.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 362,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 49.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,544,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

