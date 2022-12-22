Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 1,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,398 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 33.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

