Frederick G. Thiel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) CEO Frederick G. Thiel acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $19,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,948.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.
