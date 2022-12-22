Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $1.35 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

