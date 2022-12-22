Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

