Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.48. 40,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,695. The company has a market capitalization of $165.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

