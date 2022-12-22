Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $309,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,223 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,258.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $226,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

