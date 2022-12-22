Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 5,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

