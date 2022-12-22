Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 62,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. 2,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

