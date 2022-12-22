Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 402 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $211.40. 39,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,983. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

