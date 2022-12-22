Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.09. 15,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,813. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

