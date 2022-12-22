Function X Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $331,844.21 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Function X has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $72.57 million and approximately $331,844.21 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001756 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $868.83 or 0.05166364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00496966 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.86 or 0.29445457 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
